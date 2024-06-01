 Aries Horoscope | June 2024 | Aries | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Aries Horoscope | June 2024

ARIES (March 20–April 19)

All of your favorite things are located inside the confines of your nesting place: your food, your people, and your sense of safety. After a tumultuous spring, it's time to hide out and ensconce yourself in nourishment. Give yourself space and time to make contact with your natural, unadorned self. How does this person differ from the roles you perform in public? Is there a way to bridge any gaps between the two personas? Or do the roles you play outside the home give you a sense of armor? Try not to get stuck inside false senses of security.

Cory Nakasue

Cory Nakasue is an astrology counselor, writer, and teacher. She counsels clients and teaches modern astrology with a generous nod to traditional practices and wisdom studies. Storytelling is a cornerstone of her work and you can tune in to her weekly radio show/podcast, The Cosmic Dispatch on Radio Kingston and...
