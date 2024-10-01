 Aries Horoscope | October 2024 | Aries | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Aries Horoscope | October 2024

ARIES (March 20–April 19)

What's worth fighting for? Who's worth fighting for? Can self-preservation be taken too far? These are the types of questions that are likely to come up this month as you reevaluate the delicate balance between self-advocacy and compromise. Someone might ask you to give something up, let them go, or that you bring more of yourself to the table. Whatever you decide will create a brand-new dynamic in important relationships, including the one you have with your own strong desires. Beware that your aggressively competitive spirit and need to dominate doesn't alienate you from people you value. 

Cory Nakasue is an astrology counselor, writer, and teacher. She counsels clients and teaches modern astrology with a generous nod to traditional practices and wisdom studies. Storytelling is a cornerstone of her work and you can tune in to her weekly radio show/podcast, The Cosmic Dispatch on Radio Kingston and...
