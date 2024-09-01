Aries Horoscope | September 2024

ARIES (March 20–April 19)

The changes that you're going through this month happen underground, behind the scenes, and in the deep recesses of your psyche. Dealing with complex emotional material is not traditionally Aries's forte, and you might be tempted to force actions and decisions. I recommend you stay quiet and listen, like a snake coiled up under a rock waiting for just the right moment to strike. You need an unusual amount of rest and tending to during this time. Luckily, there is some practical first aid available to help regulate a nervous system that's feeling all the feelings. Lick your wounds in a safe space.