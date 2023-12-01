Astrological Forecast | December 2023

The month begins with Mercury leaving exuberant Sagittarius for no-nonsense Capricorn on the 1st, giving us the sense that it's time to set our dreams in stone. Not so fast. Mercury stations retrograde on December 13 and heads back into daydream-believing Sagittarius on the 23rd. This is a chance to revisit our beliefs and the stories we tell ourselves about what's true, accurate, and just. How do we know what we think we know? Are we even aware of what we don't know? Best to get our stories straight now before we invest concrete material and energy in projects that aren't viable.

Mercury's dance between Sagittarius and Capricorn is a great time to refine our relationship between our sense of possibility and pragmatism. This month we learn to walk the line between indulging our fantasies about the world and imposing rigid structures on it that rob life of joy and growth. It may be difficult to keep our feet on the ground at the new Moon in Sagittarius on the 12th. Its tension with Neptune in Pisces might have us conflating our dreams (or nightmares) with reality, and feeling very confused about what's real. Sometimes, as a reaction to bewilderment, we may be tempted to force answers or solutions to get rid of the dreaded feeling of uncertainty. This may be especially true when the sun enters Capricorn on the 21st—our winter solstice. Capricorn finds it hard to tolerate the nebulous and likes to take constructive action.

By the time of the full Moon in Cancer on December 26 we may be overcome by nostalgia for a time when life seemed simpler, or somehow safer. With Venus cruising through Scorpio and Sagittarius this month, we'll be pulled between our needs for challenging truths and comforting stories.