 Astrological Forecast | February 2024 | Monthly Forecast | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Chronogram
Rural Intelligence
Upstater
Upstate House
Explore
The River Newsroom
Chronogram Media
Add Your Event

Astrological Forecast | February 2024

Melting the Icy Heart of Winter

By

Untitled Indenture, Doug Navarra, gouache, ink, pencil, on found paper, 19" x 16", 2007. From “Ordinary Alchemy,” a group show at the Woodstock Byrdliffe Guild through February 25.

February is the heart of winter in the northern hemisphere; host to the cool and steely sign of Aquarius and the ice-melting sign of Pisces. Much like last month's six-planet pile-up in Capricorn, this month we're inundated with six Aquarian planets (this is a trend for the next few months). When we live through planetary clusters like these the experience is cohesive and focused, if lacking some perspective. In Aquarius, we need our space and the freedom to go our own way and think our own thoughts—some of which might be revolutionary! Though the mood can be a bit chilly and distanced during these times, it's not due to a lack of care. The progress and wellbeing of humanity as a whole is of great concern for Aquarius—as long as things don't get too personal. Aquarius needs a bird's-eye view.

Aquarius is also host to a new tenant, Pluto, who will spend the next 20 years delving into the shadows of social organizations and movements, technology, and the price of progress. Whatever Pluto touches gets a thorough interrogation and cavity search in order to ferret out secrets and rot. During February, Mercury, Mars, and Venus take turns conjoining Pluto in what looks like a series of private confessions. Just as things start feeling too intense, the sun moves into Pisces on February 18 to soften the sharp edges of Aquarian logic and offer hydration to thirsty hearts. Mercury follows suit on February 23, and our minds turn away from utopian visions and science experiments and toward the sublime, the intuitive, and the dream. The full Moon in Virgo on the 24, which opposes this lyrical Mercury, offers a not-so-rude awakening; more of a helpful nudge to hold what we yearn for in our arms.

Tags

About The Author

Cory Nakasue

Cory Nakasue is an astrology counselor, writer, and teacher. She counsels clients and teaches modern astrology with a generous nod to traditional practices and wisdom studies. Storytelling is a cornerstone of her work and you can tune in to her weekly radio show/podcast, The Cosmic Dispatch on Radio Kingston and...

Horoscopes for February 2024

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Trending

Calendar

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Add Your Event
Support Chronogram

published by:

Website
Chronogram
Company
Partner Sites
Copyright ©2024 Chronogram Media. All Rights Reserved.
Powered By Foundation