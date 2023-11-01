 Astrological Forecast | November 2023 | Monthly Forecast | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Chronogram
Rural Intelligence
Upstater
Upstate House
Explore
The River Newsroom
Chronogram Media
Add Your Event

Astrological Forecast | November 2023

Digging for Fire

By

November contains Scorpio and Sagittarius, the two zodiac signs that are most invested in the truth. Scorpio symbolizes the excavation processes that lay bare the inner workings of things. Sagittarius represents the quest for meaning through the pursuit of knowledge and experience. Both types of digging for fire are supported this month.

With the help of Saturn stationing direct on November 4 and Venus's entrance into Libra on the 8th, we'll have both the structural support and social skills to temper our more tempestuous desires for brutal honesty. With the onslaught of Sagittarian energy that rushes forth mid-month, it will take some effort to restrain ourselves from shouting our personal truths from the rooftops (or social media). Mercury enters Sagittarius on the 10th, followed by the Sun entering the sign on the 22nd, and then Mars on the 24th. Like a raging wildfire, the quest for ultimate meaning, control of the narrative, and freedom from dogmatic thinking could run rampant. The full Moon in Gemini on November 27 might quell these hot pursuits with some cold, hard facts.

All of this Sagittarian myth-making, extrapolating, and pontificating is preceded by the much quieter but no less obsessive force of Scorpio. Whatever Scorpio dredges up at the beginning of the month becomes fodder for the rantings of Sagittarius. The new Moon in Scorpio on the 13th looks uncharacteristically bombastic for a new Moon in the sign of stealth and secrets. It's a dark Moon that sits with Mars and opposes Uranus. Whatever's brewing underground gets outed in a forceful or sudden manner. Good luck keeping anything hidden in November. On the plus side, if we've been confounded by baffling mysteries, the universe promises to blurt out all manner of naked truths...or bald-faced lies. Who's to say during this malleable and subjective month?

About The Author

Cory Nakasue

Cory Nakasue is an astrology counselor, writer, and teacher. She counsels clients and teaches modern astrology with a generous nod to traditional practices and wisdom studies. Storytelling is a cornerstone of her work and you can tune in to her weekly radio show/podcast, The Cosmic Dispatch on Radio Kingston and...

Horoscopes for November 2023

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Trending

Calendar

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Add Your Event
Support Chronogram

published by:

Website
Chronogram
Company
Partner Sites
Copyright ©2023 Chronogram Media. All Rights Reserved.
Powered By Foundation