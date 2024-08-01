August 2024 Astrology Report

Uranus and an extremely loud Mercury retrograde period combine to upend everything we know about leadership and social organization. The heart of Leo season, with its trademark consistency, skips multiple beats as a new pattern desperately wants to emerge. And, as the inner planets move through the last degrees of Leo, they will all come into a tense aspect with disruptive Uranus in Taurus. When Venus does so, on August 2, watch for unexpected changes of heart with respect to allegiances, tastes, and desires. The status quo will no longer cut it!

Mercury stations retrograde on August 5, one day after a new Moon in Leo on the 4th. Venus will also enter uncompromising Virgo on the same day. Perhaps the most dramatic time for reversals will occur at the full Moon in Aquarius on August 19. Both the Sun and Moon will receive a Uranian jolt, just as a retrograde Mercury conjoins the Sun to form what astrologers call cazimi (meaning 'in the heart"). We have a chance at startling clarity at this full Moon, but won't escape the need for change.

The Sun enters Virgo on August 22. Cue the cleaning crews, editors, and organizers to initiate practical next steps for finding our way amongst the debris of recent disturbances. Mercury comes to a standstill on the 28th in preparation for its movement forward through Leo. When Mercury returns to its direct motion, we are not yet finished with all of the topics presented during the retrograde. Like a pendulum, it takes time for Mercury to resume its usual speed and move past the degrees it retrograded through. Venus has game-changing encounters with all of the outer planets before moving into its home sign of Libra on the 29th. Expect relationship volatility for a few days before achieving equilibrium.

