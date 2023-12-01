Cancer Horoscope | December 2023

CANCER (June 21–July 22)

Luck is on your side for meeting exciting new people who may be able to support a project that's dear to your heart. The end of the month simply wells up with emotion in regard to your more intimate relationships. A turning point in a partnership could take you into the new year. Before you commit to anything, a review of priorities is in order. Instead of listing your New Year's resolutions, reflect on the larger story of your life and what you would like your day-to-day life to contain. What kind of relationship fits into that picture?