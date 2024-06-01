Cancer Horoscope | June 2024

CANCER (June 21–July 22)

Not only do you have easy access to your tremendous well of sensitivities, you also have the facility to communicate about them with rich detail this month. This will come in handy towards the end of month when an important relationship comes under scrutiny. At this time, you have the wherewithal to be highly persuasive and articulate about emotions and other intangibles. The strength of your arguments don't rely on the intellectual or practical (even though someone else's might). This is the perfect month to weigh the importance of feeling versus fact. Perhaps feelings ARE facts.