Cancer Horoscope | March 2024

CANCER (June 21–July 22)

Every family has its patterns and traditions. Some deserve to be cherished for their harmonizing and strengthening qualities, others can erode the strength and quality of connections. The word "enervate" comes to mind. This month it might become abundantly clear which relating patterns weaken the fabric of our sense of family and which ones support the kinship of the unique individuals in our clan. You may feel like retreating to a safe space to feel this one out, or you may try to make a more violent escape. However you decide to work with this, put a premium on self-honesty.