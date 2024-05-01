Cancer Horoscope | May 2024

CANCER (June 21–July 22)

Cancer is very familiar with the womb, the tomb, the home, and the tight hug. It gets a little nervous in wide-open spaces where it can't feel containment. You're entering a period where the edges of your consciousness are getting broader, and you're more willing to explore spaces that have less definition. Dream states and other altered states seem less scary now and may even hold some fascination. They definitely hold information you might need to heal or reconcile old wounds. This coincides with your usual emotional purge right before your birthday. This is an ideal time for divination practice.