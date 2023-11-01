Cancer Horoscope | November 2023

CANCER (June 21–July 22)

November is prime time to home in on the nature of your personal creativity and deepen your relationship with everything that brings you pleasure. I would go so far as to say that you're driven to take a passion project or romance to its absolute edge—no half measures. You're further encouraged to go deep or go home by the people you surround yourself with. It's like you have fans cheering you on as you explore feelings you once thought were too dangerous or too controversial to entertain. There are reservoirs of fertility beckoning from beneath the thresholds of consciousness. Start digging.