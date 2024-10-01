Cancer Horoscope | October 2024

CANCER (June 21–July 22)

Disturb the peace now for more peaceful times later. There needs to be more room for you in your home, your family, and your own body. You might need to fight for this extra space, but it's well worth it and there's no better time. After a few years of adjusting to some new predilections and values, you now have vivid clarity as to what makes you feel fully alive. This new and enlivened you needs more space to expand into. Don't let yourself be crowded out by the people you share your life with, or even your own sense of comfort.