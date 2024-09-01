 Cancer Horoscope | September 2024 | Cancer | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Chronogram
Rural Intelligence
Upstater
Upstate House
Explore
The River Newsroom
Chronogram Media
Add Your Event

Cancer Horoscope | September 2024

By

click to enlarge Cancer Horoscope | September 2024

CANCER (June 21–July 22)

You are very much in your element this month. The water is warm and you're a good swimmer. The feelings are coming in strong and fast, and you know just how to channel them. There is so much emotional fuel at your disposal for pursuing anything or anyone that you desire. Speculative activities are irresistible, and if you're not careful, you might get sucked into a bottomless pit of intrigue. But I don't think you're in the mood to be careful. As Oscar Wilde says, "The only way to get rid of a temptation is to yield to it." 

Tags

Cory Nakasue

Cory Nakasue is an astrology counselor, writer, and teacher. She counsels clients and teaches modern astrology with a generous nod to traditional practices and wisdom studies. Storytelling is a cornerstone of her work and you can tune in to her weekly radio show/podcast, The Cosmic Dispatch on Radio Kingston and...
Comments (0)
Add a Comment

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Add Your Event
Support Chronogram

published by:

Website
Chronogram
Company
Partner Sites
Copyright ©2024 Chronogram Media. All Rights Reserved.
Powered By Foundation