Cancer Horoscope | September 2024

CANCER (June 21–July 22)

You are very much in your element this month. The water is warm and you're a good swimmer. The feelings are coming in strong and fast, and you know just how to channel them. There is so much emotional fuel at your disposal for pursuing anything or anyone that you desire. Speculative activities are irresistible, and if you're not careful, you might get sucked into a bottomless pit of intrigue. But I don't think you're in the mood to be careful. As Oscar Wilde says, "The only way to get rid of a temptation is to yield to it."