 Capricorn Horoscope | August 2024 | Capricorn | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Capricorn Horoscope | August 2024

By

CAPRICORN (December 22–January 20)

A creative or romantic breakthrough could have you apprehensive about next steps. What might have looked like playful experimentation or a bit of fun, could turn into something of much importance that will require deeper commitment. This may be triggered by unfinished business with a former collaborator or lover that needs to be renegotiated. If children are a part of your life, their sudden need for freedom, or a new passion may demand more support from you. This could force some creative reshuffling of time, money, and responsibility. You are up to the task of finding new ways to support joy.

Cory Nakasue

Cory Nakasue is an astrology counselor, writer, and teacher. She counsels clients and teaches modern astrology with a generous nod to traditional practices and wisdom studies. Storytelling is a cornerstone of her work and you can tune in to her weekly radio show/podcast, The Cosmic Dispatch on Radio Kingston and...
