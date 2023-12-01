Capricorn Horoscope | December 2023

CAPRICORN (December 22–January 20)

Lurking beneath the buttoned-down shirt of every straight-laced Capricorn is a wild heart that wants to dream, hope, and party! You're a little embarrassed about this, but there's a desperate need to pull some of this unfiltered energy from the unconsciousness of your body and into your self-image. This month's Mercury retrograde forms a bridge between the parts of yourself that have been suppressed and the self you're more familiar with. Pay attention to messages from the dream world, synchronicities, and divinations. You're completing a picture of yourself by adding more content to your form. Happy birthday!