 Capricorn Horoscope | December 2023 | Capricorn | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Capricorn Horoscope | December 2023

Capricorn Horoscope | December 2023

CAPRICORN (December 22–January 20)

Lurking beneath the buttoned-down shirt of every straight-laced Capricorn is a wild heart that wants to dream, hope, and party! You're a little embarrassed about this, but there's a desperate need to pull some of this unfiltered energy from the unconsciousness of your body and into your self-image. This month's Mercury retrograde forms a bridge between the parts of yourself that have been suppressed and the self you're more familiar with. Pay attention to messages from the dream world, synchronicities, and divinations. You're completing a picture of yourself by adding more content to your form. Happy birthday!

Cory Nakasue

Cory Nakasue is an astrology counselor, writer, and teacher. She counsels clients and teaches modern astrology with a generous nod to traditional practices and wisdom studies. Storytelling is a cornerstone of her work and you can tune in to her weekly radio show/podcast, The Cosmic Dispatch on Radio Kingston and...

