Capricorn Horoscope | February 2024

CAPRICORN (December 22–January 20)

You have much to gain by exploring the hive-mind of any environment you find yourself in. While you tend to be a late adopter of social, financial, and technological trends, you could at least open up to a deeper investigation of the latest practices that everyone else is excited about. February is also a great time to learn about your value as an interconnected member of your community. As time goes on you'll get richer in terms of assets, opportunities, and self-esteem only to the degree that others are benefiting as well. Trade the ladder for the network.