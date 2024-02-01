 Capricorn Horoscope | February 2024 | Capricorn | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Capricorn Horoscope | February 2024

CAPRICORN (December 22–January 20)

You have much to gain by exploring the hive-mind of any environment you find yourself in. While you tend to be a late adopter of social, financial, and technological trends, you could at least open up to a deeper investigation of the latest practices that everyone else is excited about. February is also a great time to learn about your value as an interconnected member of your community. As time goes on you'll get richer in terms of assets, opportunities, and self-esteem only to the degree that others are benefiting as well. Trade the ladder for the network.

Cory Nakasue

Cory Nakasue is an astrology counselor, writer, and teacher. She counsels clients and teaches modern astrology with a generous nod to traditional practices and wisdom studies. Storytelling is a cornerstone of her work and you can tune in to her weekly radio show/podcast, The Cosmic Dispatch on Radio Kingston and...

