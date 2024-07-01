 Capricorn Horoscope | July 2024 | Capricorn | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Capricorn Horoscope | July 2024

CAPRICORN (December 22–January 20)

You may be getting flashbacks from the major transformations you went through during the last stretch of the Pluto-in-Capricorn years (2020 to 2023). You are a very different person at this juncture, but before the door finally closes on that chapter, you have a chance to confront and reclaim one last detail from that time. This has to do with an important relationship that emotionally overwhelmed you. You didn't have the tools to deal with it then, but you might have them now. A window is opening this month for you to repair a relationship of great importance.

Cory Nakasue

Cory Nakasue is an astrology counselor, writer, and teacher. She counsels clients and teaches modern astrology with a generous nod to traditional practices and wisdom studies. Storytelling is a cornerstone of her work and you can tune in to her weekly radio show/podcast, The Cosmic Dispatch on Radio Kingston and...
