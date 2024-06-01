Capricorn Horoscope | June 2024

CAPRICORN (December 22–January 20)

I hope you're ready to drop into some feelings with someone special this month. At the Capricorn full Moon on June 21, your defenses are down and you're prone to romanticizing past, present, or future loves. You may be particularly responsive to displays of compassion and people who are good at articulating their feelings. Take it all in! Is there a reason why you typically shy away from such expressions? This month is also a hugely fruitful time for therapeutic conversations and planning creative collaborations. Your trademark practicality is not threatened, it's being given heartfelt purpose.