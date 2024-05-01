Capricorn Horoscope | May 2024

CAPRICORN (December 22–January 20)

Of all the signs in the zodiac, yours is the least afraid of some hard work. Capricorn may even be the most likely to say, "Bring it on!" There is a lot of support on offer for you to tackle a big project. You may even be able to complete something by this time next year with amazing results. You are being asked, however, to diversify, multitask, and possibly delegate your responsibilities to others. This is where things get uncomfortable but present a growth edge for you. Work only with trustworthy people and dare to loosen up.