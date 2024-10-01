 Capricorn Horoscope | October 2024 | Capricorn | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Capricorn Horoscope | October 2024

By

CAPRICORN (December 22–January 20)

A long time ago, when you were young, someone impressed upon you the importance of being pleasing. No matter what your personal aesthetic or sense of morality is, you received the impression that to be successful, you must be seen as unfailingly fair, logical, and attractive. This month, you get to confront whether or not you actually care about how others see you and if you've adopted a criterion for success that you don't agree with. It's time to risk unpopularity for the sake of true success. Project your authentic, ever-changing being out into the world. Untether yourself from who you "should" be.

Cory Nakasue

Cory Nakasue is an astrology counselor, writer, and teacher. She counsels clients and teaches modern astrology with a generous nod to traditional practices and wisdom studies. Storytelling is a cornerstone of her work and you can tune in to her weekly radio show/podcast, The Cosmic Dispatch on Radio Kingston and...
