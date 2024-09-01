 Capricorn Horoscope | September 2024 | Capricorn | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
CAPRICORN (December 22–January 20)

September might feel uncomfortably hot and bothered, especially for a sign as cool as Capricorn. Not only are you more likely to go to emotional extremes with those close to you, you're catching some very strong feelings about your friends and acquaintances. You're more "other"-focused than usual, and that may crack the door open for feelings of jealousy and irritation. Any outsized reactions you have to others, reveal more about you than your perceived opponents. Your mind is also more sensitive to and inclusive of emotion, fear, and imagination. Let your walls crumble. Someone's trying to make contact.

Cory Nakasue is an astrology counselor, writer, and teacher. She counsels clients and teaches modern astrology with a generous nod to traditional practices and wisdom studies. Storytelling is a cornerstone of her work and you can tune in to her weekly radio show/podcast, The Cosmic Dispatch on Radio Kingston and...
