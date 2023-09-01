Astrology Forecast for September 2023

There are three distinct experiences contained in the month of September that we are challenged to cohere. We have many tools at our disposal to do this work, but we’ll have to make some painstaking edits to achieve this coherence. Some of us might find this an enjoyable activity (Virgo, I’m looking at you). At the top of the month, we have two important planetary stations: Venus stations direct on September 3, and Jupiter stations retrograde on September 4.



Venus turns direct after a six-week journey exploring the underbelly of our desires. Once she picks up speed in her forward motion, we can implement all that we learned while examining the depths of our hearts. While Jupiter prepares its journey back in time, we can expect to learn salient lessons about how we value the material bodies of Earth and flesh. As Venus in Leo and Jupiter in Taurus adjust to their transitions, they will be in alignment, suggesting some dynamic action around these topics.

The new Moon in Virgo on the 14th, followed by Mercury’s direct station in Virgo on the 15th, asks us to make choices now that we’ve had time to reflect on our values. Virgo is the last phase of experience that everything must go through to determine if something is qualified, good enough, or healthy enough to withstand exposure to the external world. A key word for Virgo is critical, in all of its multiple meanings.

The month ends with the Sun’s entrance into Libra at the autumnal equinox on the 23rd, and a full Moon in Aries on the 29th. Right on cue, we are thrust into relationship with each other and with the outside world after a deeply internal summer. Who are we now, and where do we fit in?