Gemini Horoscope | April 2024

GEMINI (May 20–June 21)

Your ruling planet, Mercury, stations retrograde in Aries this month, and starts backing up into a building solar eclipse. This happens in the 11th house of colleagues, comrades, and benefactors. There's a reshuffling or reorganizing of connections that needs to happen before you can get support to complete work of great importance. If there are regulations that need to be met or authorities that need to approve your work, there may be a longer than usual processing time. Develop patience as you navigate vague territory. Resist the urge to force something into motion. You'll probably just have to redirect your actions later.

Cory Nakasue is an astrology counselor, writer, and teacher. She counsels clients and teaches modern astrology with a generous nod to traditional practices and wisdom studies. Storytelling is a cornerstone of her work and you can tune in to her weekly radio show/podcast, The Cosmic Dispatch on Radio Kingston and...
