 Gemini Horoscope | August 2024 | Gemini | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Chronogram
Rural Intelligence
Upstater
Upstate House
Explore
The River Newsroom
Chronogram Media
Add Your Event

Gemini Horoscope | August 2024

By

Gemini Horoscope | August 2024

GEMINI (May 20–June 21)

You're in quite a disembodied state at the moment. This could be a wonderful opportunity to imagine your way out of stories and habits that have become rote, or have lost their meaning. Challenge the idea that you are the source of all the questions and answers. Focus on being the conduit instead. Entertain the idea that there is something larger than you that acts as a change agent. Take note of synchronicities, signs, and gut feelings, but don't analyze them too much. If the lack of control feels overwhelming, choose a designated time and space to dream without judgment. 

Tags

Cory Nakasue

Cory Nakasue is an astrology counselor, writer, and teacher. She counsels clients and teaches modern astrology with a generous nod to traditional practices and wisdom studies. Storytelling is a cornerstone of her work and you can tune in to her weekly radio show/podcast, The Cosmic Dispatch on Radio Kingston and...
Comments (0)
Add a Comment

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Add Your Event
Support Chronogram

published by:

Website
Chronogram
Company
Partner Sites
Copyright ©2024 Chronogram Media. All Rights Reserved.
Powered By Foundation