Gemini Horoscope | August 2024

GEMINI (May 20–June 21)

You're in quite a disembodied state at the moment. This could be a wonderful opportunity to imagine your way out of stories and habits that have become rote, or have lost their meaning. Challenge the idea that you are the source of all the questions and answers. Focus on being the conduit instead. Entertain the idea that there is something larger than you that acts as a change agent. Take note of synchronicities, signs, and gut feelings, but don't analyze them too much. If the lack of control feels overwhelming, choose a designated time and space to dream without judgment.