 Gemini Horoscope | February 2024 | Gemini | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Gemini Horoscope | February 2024

Gemini Horoscope | February 2024

GEMINI (May 20–June 21)

World events are reshaping your worldview, and over the next several years they will crystallize into a new ethos and outlook on life. This month there's a wonderful opportunity to feel sturdy about a set of beliefs. As conviction can be elusive for Gemini, this is an opportunity for growth. You might want to funnel your keen intelligence and data-gathering skills into reformation projects that align with this newfound sense of purpose. If in the past you've thought of yourself as "traditional," you may be surprised to connect with "radical" ideas. It's time to get excited about and explore what's on the fringes.

About The Author

Cory Nakasue

Cory Nakasue is an astrology counselor, writer, and teacher. She counsels clients and teaches modern astrology with a generous nod to traditional practices and wisdom studies. Storytelling is a cornerstone of her work and you can tune in to her weekly radio show/podcast, The Cosmic Dispatch on Radio Kingston and...

