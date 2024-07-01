Gemini Horoscope | July 2024

GEMINI (May 20–June 21)

The floodgates are open for ideas coming into your mind and out of your mouth! You're probably not thinking twice about the appropriateness of what you're sharing, because right now you feel like showing off. All of your thoughts and clever turns of phrase seem like gems. The truth is, your mental filters aren't very discriminating at the moment, and there is unprocessed psychological material that wants to urgently escape. You may end up divulging something that isn't ready for prime time. If you're about to explode with expression, write it down first. Share later if you still feel good about it.