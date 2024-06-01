Gemini Horoscope | June 2024

GEMINI (May 20–June 21)

Gemini is known for being one of the least materialistic signs in the zodiac; it doesn't get too attached, and it doesn't tend to worry about change. This month, don't be alarmed if you find yourself getting a little crabby about discrepancies in the ledger. There's a heightened sensitivity around what belongs to you, what you're owed, and maybe some anxiety concerning your ability to hold on to possessions, people, and credit for work done. Even if the books do balance out, and everything looks fair on paper, there could be emotional scores to settle.