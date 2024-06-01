 Gemini Horoscope | June 2024 | Gemini | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Chronogram
Rural Intelligence
Upstater
Upstate House
Explore
The River Newsroom
Chronogram Media
Add Your Event

Gemini Horoscope | June 2024

By

click to enlarge Gemini Horoscope | June 2024

GEMINI (May 20–June 21)

Gemini is known for being one of the least materialistic signs in the zodiac; it doesn't get too attached, and it doesn't tend to worry about change. This month, don't be alarmed if you find yourself getting a little crabby about discrepancies in the ledger. There's a heightened sensitivity around what belongs to you, what you're owed, and maybe some anxiety concerning your ability to hold on to possessions, people, and credit for work done. Even if the books do balance out, and everything looks fair on paper, there could be emotional scores to settle.

Tags

Cory Nakasue

Cory Nakasue is an astrology counselor, writer, and teacher. She counsels clients and teaches modern astrology with a generous nod to traditional practices and wisdom studies. Storytelling is a cornerstone of her work and you can tune in to her weekly radio show/podcast, The Cosmic Dispatch on Radio Kingston and...
Comments (0)
Add a Comment

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Add Your Event
Support Chronogram

published by:

Website
Chronogram
Company
Partner Sites
Copyright ©2024 Chronogram Media. All Rights Reserved.
Powered By Foundation