Gemini Horoscope | May 2024

By

GEMINI (May 20–June 21)

GEMINI (May 20–June 21)

As if you needed more license to follow your curiosities, change your mind(s), and perform radical feats of agility—it arrives in the form of Jupiter in your sign. This offers more than just haphazard variety (although that is a definite possibility if not harnessed), it also offers coherence. Over the next year with Jupiter in your sign, you have the opportunity to synthesize your many contradictory facets into one brilliant gem of personal expression. You're about to learn more about the glue that holds all the pieces together instead of focusing on the pieces themselves. As Walt Whitman says, "I contain multitudes." You do, too.

Cory Nakasue

Cory Nakasue is an astrology counselor, writer, and teacher. She counsels clients and teaches modern astrology with a generous nod to traditional practices and wisdom studies. Storytelling is a cornerstone of her work and you can tune in to her weekly radio show/podcast, The Cosmic Dispatch on Radio Kingston and...
