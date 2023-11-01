 Gemini Horoscope | November 2023 | Gemini | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Gemini Horoscope | November 2023

By

Gemini Horoscope | November 2023

GEMINI (May 20–June 21)

The cluster of planets entering Sagittarius mid-month will turn up the heat in all of your intimate relationships and partnerships. Whether you find this inspiring or bullying, people seem determined to open your mind to new possibilities. They may do this with adventurous suggestions, grandiose schemes, or, attempts to educate you. The important thing to discern is if you're being offered an opportunity or if you're being cajoled. An opportunity should feel like a breath of fresh air and not a sales pitch. Your powers of critical thinking peak at the full Moon towards the end of the month.

About The Author

Cory Nakasue

Cory Nakasue is an astrology counselor, writer, and teacher.

