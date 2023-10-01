 Gemini Horoscope | October 2023 | Gemini | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Gemini Horoscope | October 2023

GEMINI (May 20–June 21)

There's a dark, unacknowledged corner in the psyche of every lighthearted, go-with-the-flow set of Gemini twins that is obstinate and controlling. This part of them might also be a mystery to themselves. With Uranus, Jupiter, and a lunar eclipse occupying this "hidden house" of the natal chart, needs for stability and possessiveness might bubble up without warning. Acknowledge and address these new feelings. They are real and emanating from your body. It is time to make better friends with the material world and build a new relationship with your flesh. Deepening your sense of consistency only amplifies your more dexterous talents.

Cory Nakasue

Cory Nakasue is an astrology counselor, writer, and teacher. She counsels clients and teaches modern astrology with a generous nod to traditional practices and wisdom studies. Storytelling is a cornerstone of her work and you can tune in to her weekly radio show/podcast, The Cosmic Dispatch on Radio Kingston and...

