Gemini Horoscope | October 2024

By

GEMINI (May 20–June 21)

You need to rewrite the rules for pleasure and self-expression. You're hitting an uncomfortable patch in your creative life. Dexterity and cleverness are seeming a little stale, and you want something deeper, darker, and more challenging. I would suggest taking a look at your everyday routines as a way to begin courting intensity. Perhaps you swap your balancing yoga practice for an exhilarating trail run—anything that helps you acclimate to a sense of danger and adrenaline. Instead of prioritizing your schedule using logic, prioritize by desire, curiosity, or even fun. The goal is to acclimate to imbalance.

Cory Nakasue

Cory Nakasue is an astrology counselor, writer, and teacher. She counsels clients and teaches modern astrology with a generous nod to traditional practices and wisdom studies. Storytelling is a cornerstone of her work and you can tune in to her weekly radio show/podcast, The Cosmic Dispatch on Radio Kingston and...
