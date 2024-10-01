Gemini Horoscope | October 2024

GEMINI (May 20–June 21)

You need to rewrite the rules for pleasure and self-expression. You're hitting an uncomfortable patch in your creative life. Dexterity and cleverness are seeming a little stale, and you want something deeper, darker, and more challenging. I would suggest taking a look at your everyday routines as a way to begin courting intensity. Perhaps you swap your balancing yoga practice for an exhilarating trail run—anything that helps you acclimate to a sense of danger and adrenaline. Instead of prioritizing your schedule using logic, prioritize by desire, curiosity, or even fun. The goal is to acclimate to imbalance.