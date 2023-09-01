 Gemini Horoscope | September 2023 | Gemini | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Gemini Horoscope | September 2023

By

GEMINI (May 20–June 21)
Your planetary ruler, Mercury, stations direct at the same time as the new Moon on September 14. This all happens in a section of your chart that has to do with your origins, foundations, and the most private parts of yourself. You may have caught yourself in deep reflection as of late with regard to your family, home, and emotional life. By mid-month you arrive at some clarity around the topic of environmental support. How do the people and places you rely upon help or hinder your need for movement, expression, and curiosity? Some critical conversations are encouraged in reference to a change of living situation.

Cory Nakasue

Cory Nakasue is an astrology counselor, writer, and teacher.

