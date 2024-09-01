 Gemini Horoscope | September 2024 | Gemini | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Gemini Horoscope | September 2024

GEMINI (May 20–June 21)

Even you can get overstimulated. You might be looking for recovery and a sense of order after what looks like an exhausting August. You may have had a lot of fun with all of the movement and excitement. This is Gemini's happy place but also its coping mechanism. When life gets that loud and active, it's hard to feel the subtleties and disturbances of emotion. You might finally be tired enough to welcome some stillness and deep processing into your life. You'll definitely be able to clean up after yourself if summer's bombast created a mess. It's time for emotional hygiene.

Cory Nakasue is an astrology counselor, writer, and teacher. She counsels clients and teaches modern astrology with a generous nod to traditional practices and wisdom studies. Storytelling is a cornerstone of her work and you can tune in to her weekly radio show/podcast, The Cosmic Dispatch on Radio Kingston and...
