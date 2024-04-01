 Leo Horoscope | April 2024 | Leo | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Leo Horoscope | April 2024

LEO (July 22–August 23)

If you've been doing the equivalent of beating your head against a brick wall in your effort to get something out into the world, your lucky break has arrived! You'll figure it out, or, some form of genie might swoop in and save the day. As with all tales of genies, remember to craft your request very carefully, do some soul-searching to make sure you're asking for something you truly want, and listen carefully for terms and conditions. Genies are notorious for being tricksters. If all goes well, the biggest "problem" you'll have is adjusting to an accelerated change.

Cory Nakasue

Cory Nakasue is an astrology counselor, writer, and teacher. She counsels clients and teaches modern astrology with a generous nod to traditional practices and wisdom studies. Storytelling is a cornerstone of her work and you can tune in to her weekly radio show/podcast, The Cosmic Dispatch on Radio Kingston and...
