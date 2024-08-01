 Leo Horoscope | August 2024 | Leo | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Leo Horoscope | August 2024

By

LEO (July 22–August 23)

Do-overs and repeats are on your mind lately, especially when it comes to relationships. There seems to be a need to not only review the past, but clearly identify who you were, in relation to who you are now. New people who enter your life at this time might have a better perspective about the person you're becoming. Whereas the gaze of older friends might make you feel uncomfortably encased in amber. Give in to the restlessness of wanting to be seen in a different light. Don't be afraid to shock people and, maybe, turn your life upside down.

Cory Nakasue

Cory Nakasue is an astrology counselor, writer, and teacher.
