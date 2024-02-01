 Leo Horoscope | February 2024 | Leo | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Leo Horoscope | February 2024

LEO (July 22–August 23)

Surrendering to the power of others isn't easy for regal Leo, and yet, on a subterranean level there exists a desire to be consumed. People often take for granted that everyone wants to stand out, feel special, and be master of their domain, but those positions can also feel quite lonely. The allure of powerful people who threaten your sense of control shouldn't be resisted this month. The vulnerability you feel in their presence creates an opening for connection via humility. While there's never an excuse for abuse or manipulation, allowing someone access to your least-prepared parts restores magic.

Cory Nakasue

Cory Nakasue is an astrology counselor, writer, and teacher. She counsels clients and teaches modern astrology with a generous nod to traditional practices and wisdom studies. Storytelling is a cornerstone of her work and you can tune in to her weekly radio show/podcast, The Cosmic Dispatch on Radio Kingston and...

