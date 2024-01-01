Leo Horoscope | January 2024

LEO (July 22–August 23)

You're in a rare position to make some of your fondest aspirations a reality. It'll cost you though. On the one hand, you've been offered some liberation and expansion in regard to whatever you think of as your calling, but this month you find that this offering has strings attached. What appears to be a lot of sacrifice on your part is simply the price of admission. If anything, the labor that needs to be executed is the ballast that will secure some of these too-good-to-be-true opportunities. This is a test of devotion. How hard will you labor for love?