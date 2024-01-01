 Leo Horoscope | January 2024 | Leo | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Leo Horoscope | January 2024

LEO (July 22–August 23)

You're in a rare position to make some of your fondest aspirations a reality. It'll cost you though. On the one hand, you've been offered some liberation and expansion in regard to whatever you think of as your calling, but this month you find that this offering has strings attached. What appears to be a lot of sacrifice on your part is simply the price of admission. If anything, the labor that needs to be executed is the ballast that will secure some of these too-good-to-be-true opportunities. This is a test of devotion. How hard will you labor for love?

Cory Nakasue

Cory Nakasue is an astrology counselor, writer, and teacher. She counsels clients and teaches modern astrology with a generous nod to traditional practices and wisdom studies. Storytelling is a cornerstone of her work and you can tune in to her weekly radio show/podcast, The Cosmic Dispatch on Radio Kingston and...

