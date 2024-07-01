Leo Horoscope | July 2024

LEO (July 22–August 23)

Our enemies have so much to teach us. If you don't have any, go out and find one. A worthy opponent can be more valuable than 10 of your most agreeable but unchallenging friends. A good nemesis energizes us, focuses our skills, and forces us to push our own limits. Of course, relationships of enmity will also reflect all of the places we feel insecure, ashamed, and weak. However, knowing these places in ourselves makes us whole. If finding an enemy feels extreme, take a chance on relationships or situations that feel revelatory, fascinating, or a little uncontrollable.