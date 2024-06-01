Leo Horoscope | June 2024

LEO (July 22–August 23)

I know you love the light, but this month, do everything in the dark. Find some shade, and if you're looking to explore, check out the back room, underneath the hood, and possibly the garbage. You're likely to find your treasures there. You may be putting a lot of effort into projects that will be made public later. Try not to confuse the visibility of your work with being visible as a human being. We all have a wardrobe of personas that we don for different situations. Show those off as much as you like, but save your essential self for yourself.