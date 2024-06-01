 Leo Horoscope | June 2024 | Leo | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Chronogram
Rural Intelligence
Upstater
Upstate House
Explore
The River Newsroom
Chronogram Media
Add Your Event

Leo Horoscope | June 2024

By

LEO (July 22–August 23)

I know you love the light, but this month, do everything in the dark. Find some shade, and if you're looking to explore, check out the back room, underneath the hood, and possibly the garbage. You're likely to find your treasures there. You may be putting a lot of effort into projects that will be made public later. Try not to confuse the visibility of your work with being visible as a human being. We all have a wardrobe of personas that we don for different situations. Show those off as much as you like, but save your essential self for yourself.

Tags

Cory Nakasue

Cory Nakasue is an astrology counselor, writer, and teacher. She counsels clients and teaches modern astrology with a generous nod to traditional practices and wisdom studies. Storytelling is a cornerstone of her work and you can tune in to her weekly radio show/podcast, The Cosmic Dispatch on Radio Kingston and...
Comments (0)
Add a Comment

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Add Your Event
Support Chronogram

published by:

Website
Chronogram
Company
Partner Sites
Copyright ©2024 Chronogram Media. All Rights Reserved.
Powered By Foundation