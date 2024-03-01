Leo Horoscope | March 2024

LEO (July 22–August 23)

Clarity might be hard to find these days, especially if you keep looking for it in the places you've become habituated to. The same goes for any daily habits or social interactions. Any mental or social malaise you've been experiencing can be remedied by putting yourself in circumstances that feel completely foreign. The goal isn't to run away from your more prosaic existence but to jolt your system out of an intellectual stupor by finding new inputs. As T. S. Eliot says, "and the end of all our exploring will be to arrive where we started and know the place for the first time."