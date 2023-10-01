Leo Horoscope | October 2023

LEO (July 22–August 23)

You're making a name for yourself as someone whose authority and dependability can be trusted. You may even be on the receiving end of "cash and prizes" for your consistency. What will you do with your hard-won spoils? Lavish yourself with the best that money can buy? Go on a decadent bender? Spend the weekend in bed? I have a better idea: invest. Put any rewards or surplus back into your home, education, or business. You're being encouraged to recycle your resources and make some secret, savvy moves to ensure your security. Keep a small portion back to buy yourself something pretty.