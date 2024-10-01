Leo Horoscope | October 2024

LEO (July 22–August 23)

There are mental habits that need excavating. There are routines and ways of relating that keep your interactions unfulfilling. You have a good mind that's practical and very aesthetic, but it might be too good at intellectualizing big, mysterious feelings. This month, allow yourself to be mesmerized by your own emotions, and follow them without analysis, narrative, or rationale. You have an opportunity to expand your experience of life if only your mind will let you. For now, allow yourself to be guided by something numinous. Explore the unknown and the unfamiliar. If it makes you feel comfortable, it's not for you.