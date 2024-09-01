Leo Horoscope | September 2024

LEO (July 22–August 23)

Hold on to your wallet and your secrets this month. Your ability to discern trustworthy people from those who might take advantage of you is compromised. Your strong desire to merge intimately with lovers, friends, or business partners might cloud your judgment. Your talent for imagining best-case scenarios and being generous with your trust are wonderful qualities, but save something back for yourself. You're inclined to surrender to your own intense emotions right now. You're tired of being rational! If you've been needlessly cautious for too long, go all-in. Otherwise, try to walk the line between paranoia and recklessness.