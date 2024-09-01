 Leo Horoscope | September 2024 | Leo | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Leo Horoscope | September 2024

By

click to enlarge Leo Horoscope | September 2024

LEO (July 22–August 23)

Hold on to your wallet and your secrets this month. Your ability to discern trustworthy people from those who might take advantage of you is compromised. Your strong desire to merge intimately with lovers, friends, or business partners might cloud your judgment. Your talent for imagining best-case scenarios and being generous with your trust are wonderful qualities, but save something back for yourself. You're inclined to surrender to your own intense emotions right now. You're tired of being rational! If you've been needlessly cautious for too long, go all-in. Otherwise, try to walk the line between paranoia and recklessness.

Cory Nakasue

Cory Nakasue is an astrology counselor, writer, and teacher. She counsels clients and teaches modern astrology with a generous nod to traditional practices and wisdom studies. Storytelling is a cornerstone of her work and you can tune in to her weekly radio show/podcast, The Cosmic Dispatch on Radio Kingston and...
