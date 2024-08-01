Libra Horoscope | August 2024

LIBRA (September 23–October 23)

Whether you're trying to build an audience of five or five million, your students, colleagues, and/or fans seem to want something different. Luckily, what they're craving is more of you—they want your secrets, your unadulterated opinions, and your vulnerability. It's time to take a risk and get more intimate with the masses. Mix business and pleasure, and talk politics in the bedroom. It's often said that the most personal things about us turn out to be the most universal. Risk losing some tepid consumers of your offerings for a more intense bond with your true allies.