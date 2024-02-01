 Libra Horoscope | February 2024 | Libra | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Libra Horoscope | February 2024

LIBRA (September 23–October 23)

This month you have the opportunity to flex your under-used contrarian muscles. Forget balance and consensus. This is a time to explore the dark arts and take actions that will expose you to tons of criticism. Practice welcoming a raised eyebrow or two. Going against the grain isn't meant to feel smooth. Can you learn to enjoy the friction? As the Moon's south node continues to traverse your sign, inviting you to break superficial peace-making patterns, take this opportunity to find the joys of disruption. Your genius lies in daring to offend and confronting your fears about discord.

About The Author

Cory Nakasue

Cory Nakasue is an astrology counselor, writer, and teacher. She counsels clients and teaches modern astrology with a generous nod to traditional practices and wisdom studies. Storytelling is a cornerstone of her work and you can tune in to her weekly radio show/podcast, The Cosmic Dispatch on Radio Kingston and...

