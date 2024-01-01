 Libra Horoscope | January 2024 | Libra | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Libra Horoscope | January 2024

LIBRA (September 23–October 23)

It may have taken a little longer than you thought, but you're ready to land. You're also ready to commit. Commitment, whether to a place, a practice, or a moral stance, has less to do with addition or accumulation, and more to do with winnowing and weeding out. You're ready to discard anything and anyone that you can't commit to, and, in doing so, you're more able to feel the ground beneath your feet. With Pluto leaving the sector of your chart that has to do with your sense of rootedness, you're ready to drop into the home of your body.

About The Author

Cory Nakasue

Cory Nakasue is an astrology counselor, writer, and teacher. She counsels clients and teaches modern astrology with a generous nod to traditional practices and wisdom studies. Storytelling is a cornerstone of her work and you can tune in to her weekly radio show/podcast, The Cosmic Dispatch on Radio Kingston and...

