 Libra Horoscope | July 2024
Libra Horoscope | July 2024

LIBRA (September 23–October 23)

I've studied dance for most of my life, and there's one movement concept that I use for a lot of different situations: root to rise. Too often, we think that the way to ascend (or get longer and taller) is to reach and stretch ourselves skyward. This causes a lot of stress and unsustainable effort. Supporting ourselves at our foundations allows us to unfurl effortlessly into our full expression. Where are the weak, undernourished spots in your emotional, material, or relational root systems? Tend to them. The health of the roots is reflected in the leaves.

Cory Nakasue

Cory Nakasue is an astrology counselor, writer, and teacher. She counsels clients and teaches modern astrology with a generous nod to traditional practices and wisdom studies. Storytelling is a cornerstone of her work and you can tune in to her weekly radio show/podcast, The Cosmic Dispatch on Radio Kingston and...
