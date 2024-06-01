Libra Horoscope | June 2024

LIBRA (September 23–October 23)

People might be looking to you for the last word on the subject of care. How can you exemplify the type of leadership that puts a premium on nourishment and protection for all who look up to you. You may also find that the people you regard as authorities are uniquely sensitive to your needs. This would be a good time to ask higher-ups for a favor or special consideration. Resist the temptation to be clannish if you're feeling overexposed or super sensitive. Exclusivity could backfire. Make your judgements on a case-by-case and heartfelt basis.