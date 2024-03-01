Libra Horoscope | March 2024

LIBRA (September 23–October 23)

You're learning to question the tropes surrounding the sign of Libra. In questioning some of these easy narratives surrounding justice, harmony, and beauty, you're getting wise to your own power. While this may help you feel like a stronger presence in your own life and the lives of others, it's accompanied by a certain sense of grief. You can no longer hide behind your roles of peacemaker, gracious host, or the voice of reason. Those masks are slipping and exposing someone who is a more willful operator (albeit a smooth one). Own your desires. Be dangerously gorgeous instead of merely pleasing.